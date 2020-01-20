A Ugandan Imam, Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, who married a man dressed as a woman has been arrested and charged.

He was charged with having carnal knowledge with a person against the order of nature, the Daily Monitor newspaper has reported.

His charge, according to the Ugandan newspaper, was read out at a magistrate court in Kayunga district in central Uganda.

The Imam was charged alongside his ‘bride’ Richard Tumushabe, also known as Swabullah Nabukeera, the paper said.

Sheikh Mutumba has been remanded at Ntenjeru prison.

It will be recalled that Pulse.com.gh reported that Sheikh Mutumba found out the hard way that his newly wedded wife is a man and not a woman as he had thought.

The Imam of Kyampisi Masjid Noor mosque in Kayunga District, was suspended to pave way for investigations into the matter.

Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba reportedly exchanged vows with his ‘wife’ Ms Swabullah Nabukeera about two weeks ago, after meeting at the Kyampisi mosque.