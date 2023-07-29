Ex-Sky Bank boss' wife defends husband over paternity claim by Abuja lawyer

In a tell-all interview with ThisDay, Ayeni made some interesting revelations about her three-decade-long marriage to the former bank boss and reflected on the bond that has kept the couple together despite the recent paternity conflict.

This is coming amidst claims by Alagwu that Mr Ayeni is the father of her child.

The Abuja-based lawyer and the banker were lovers for a brief period in 2019, and this has been confirmed by Mr Ayeni himself.

However, the business titan has blatantly rejected allegations that he fathered the child of the former beauty queen.

The matter has nevertheless put the Ayeni family under the spotlight, and Abiola has sought to put the record straight.

In the ThisDay piece, Abiola, a barrister-at-law and entrepreneur, accused Alagwu of using diabolical means to enchant her husband while insisting that the flirtatious claims attributed to Mr Ayeni were erroneous and a misrepresentation.

She said, “It may appear as if my husband’s name is always associated with messy affairs with one lady or the other, but it doesn’t change my opinion of my husband, and you cannot convince me that my husband is a flirt because I didn’t marry him as a flirt."

The entrepreneur said no amount of evidence of infidelity against his husband would change her opinion of him, suggesting that his fling with the mistress may have been influenced by bad company.

"Even if you show me all the evidence of how many women he has been with. Why? Because money makes a man misbehave. Friends make a man misbehave, and strange women seduce men with all manner of Jazz (juju) to make a man misbehave! Rather, I pity my husband as an unsuspecting and naive victim of the level of desperation and diabolical tendencies of this runs girl he got associated with,” Abiola said.

Continuing, she said, “Even with his fellow men, my husband is too trusting. So, you can imagine the level of his nonchalance and how it led to such a mess. How can a man who is happily married and in his right senses be spending lavishly on a prostitute of that age?

"Such magnitude of spending should raise the question ‘In return for what…five-minute pleasure?’ When spending becomes unusual, you should suspect that a man is under a spell. So, whatever she claims my husband bought for her, she knows what she did to get it from him. But that season has ended. I promise you.”

When asked how the scandal has affected her marriage, Mrs Ayeni said, "My marriage is standing solid. My husband’s love for me is not threatened and he is not lost. My children are unmoved by the claim and my husband has no children outside of the three we have together.”

“There were some publications about some incident and people started calling me about it. They asked me how I was feeling or coping and I told them that I was fine. I don’t listen to what they say about my husband outside and I don’t need anyone to tell me who my husband is. I have my husband beside me.

“And to now think that the child does not belong to my husband makes her claim even more embarrassing. Anyway, she has been warned through our lawyers to desist from parading herself as Mrs Ayeni because she is not and she will never be as the Lord lives.