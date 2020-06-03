The global pandemic has claimed millions of lives and shut down economies around the world.

But Ibrah One – who is known for controversial opinions and views on politics – claims the virus never emerged from China, contrary to confirmation that it started in Wuhan, China.

According to him, the virus was never from China and the reason was not to make money out of it.

He made this wild claim in one of his Snapchat rants sighted by Pulse.com.gh, saying “Coronavirus was never from China and the reason was not to make money from it.”

He said he predicted the pandemic on December 31, 2019, and further stated that the protest against George Floyd – a black man who was murdered by the Police in America – should stop.

“On the 31/12/2019, those who follow me on Snapchat will testify that I posted 2020 is not going to be a good year. Those protesting against the black guy who was killed should stop because God is about to give Africans what belongs to them,” he said.

Ibrah pled with President Akufo-Addo to give him the chance to kiss two coronavirus patients to prove that the virus doesn’t exist, adding that he will show African leaders how to take back what belongs to them.

“I’m ready to kiss two patients who have the virus just to prove a point. After, I will advise our leaders how to take what belongs to us.”

“We are tired of the stupid white people who rule us like slaves,” he concluded.