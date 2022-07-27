Ilorin herbalist rape 3 underage girls after promising them charm

Alabi, who was on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, arraigned before a Kwara State Magistrates’ Court, was said to have had carnal knowledge of the minors on several occasions.

According to the police, the suspect raped the victims all 12-year-old under the disguise of preparing invisibility charm (afeeri) for them.

The police revealed that a member of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) reported the matter.

“On July 20, 2022, around 3pm, a legal practitioner of FIDA, Ilorin branch, received a call from the SUBEB Secretary, Ilorin, that there was a case of one elderly man having sexual intercourse with three schoolchildren all aged 12.

“The three minors confessed that the suspects had sexual intercourse with them on different occasions. One of the victims (name withheld) said further that one Abdulganiyu, a close friend to her father, had been having sexual intercourse with her in his room on several occasions and Saadu Alabi, 67, of 8, Arobi Compound, Okekere, promised to do invisibility charm (afeeri) for them,” the police report read.