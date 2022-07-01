Illicit drugs, weapons: Police arrests 3 suspects in Sokoto

According to Abubakar, the operation is conducted in a move to prevent vulnerable youths from being radicalised and used as political thugs ahead of the 2023 electioneering campaigns in the state.

He said the suspects; Mansur Yusuf, Bashiru Aliyu and Abdulwahid Zakari, were arrested while rehearsing to employ unprovoked violent action on unsuspecting people in the state.

“This police action is the product of a sustained round-the-clock patrol by strategic commanders in the state as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Gumel.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that the CP is advising politicians to warn their followers to always respect the law and refrain from engaging in acts that could endanger human lives or escalate acts likely to cause destruction of property,” he said.

The police spokesman added that the command was determined to take decisive actions and ensure appropriate punishment of potential offenders according to extant laws and provisions of the constitution.

He said the police commissioner has reiterated that “this is the beginning of a new dawn in Sokoto as all potential criminal elements are advised to change for better or face the full wrath of the law.

“Therefore, the command is appealing to members of the public to be watchful on their children’s behaviour and prepare them as advocates of peace.