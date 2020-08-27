The Kenyan preacher identified as Pastor Godfrey Migwi also called on his fellow men of God to emulate his decision to save marriages.

According to the clergyman, the groom must see the bride’s face without makeup at least 3 weeks before the wedding for purposes of certainty.

I’ll never officiate a wedding unless the man has seen the bride without makeup - Pastor Godfrey Migwi vows

Pastor Godfrey Migwi explained that one of the major reasons many people are divorcing lately has to do with the fact that most ladies are always wearing makeups and not showing their natural looks, and men only become aware of what’s behind the artificial beauty after marriage, by which time it is too late to return.

“I decree and declare as a called and ordained minister of the gospel by God’s grace of this generation and as a licensed pastor in this nation through our constitution, that I will never officiate any wedding in the church if the man has not gotten the privilege to see the bride face to face without makeup at least three weeks in their courtship.

“And I urge other church ministers to follow suit, this is one of the most part of the reasons people divorce,” he wrote on Facebook.