RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

I'll commit suicide if you don’t separate us, man kneels down to beg judge

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A 64-year old retired civil servant, Amos Akinlolu, has told a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court, sitting at Mapo, in Ibadan to put an end to his nearly three-decade old marriage.

I'll commit suicide if you don’t separate us, man kneels down to beg judge. [NAN]
I'll commit suicide if you don’t separate us, man kneels down to beg judge. [NAN]

The man wants the union to his estranged wife, Funmilayo to be annulled because she was an “unrepentant adulterer.”

Recommended articles

Akinlolu told the court that life had not been the same for him since he took notice of his wife’s ”infidelity.”

“My lord, peace is now a thing of the past in my family since Funmilayo started making herself a public tap where all men fetch water.

“I can no longer bear living under the same roof with an adulterous wife, because she poses a threat to me.

“I will commit suicide if this court refuses my prayer,” Akinlolu knelt down sobbing.

However, Funmilayo denied any wrongdoing, describing her husband’s claim as baseless.

“My lord, Akinlolu has never caught any man in bed with me.

“He kept accusing me of infidelity and that is the reason why there has not been peace in the family,” Funmilayo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the five children agreed that the marriage should be dissolved for peace to reign.

The President of the court, Mrs Imoleayo Akinrodoye, consequently dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace and tranquility.

Akinrodoye granted custody of the last three children to the respondent, because of their ages.

Furthermore, she ordered Akinlolu to pay N30,000 to Funmilayo to rent another apartment.

The judge also directed the petitioner to pay N10,000 to the respondent as “packing out” allowance.

Akinrodoye ordered Akinlolu to pay a monthly feeding allowance of N10,000 to each of the three children.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

'I double dare you to release my sex tape' - Janemena replies Tonto Dikeh

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Why won’t my ex just stop texting me?

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

'God told me he created my transgender son in his image' - mother of Angel Maxine (WATCH)

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

4 amazing ways to make up with your partner after a fight

Trending

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

California bans condom removal during sex, here's why

Condom

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job/Illustration.

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak, vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)