Ikeja Court remands man, 38, for allegedly defiling his 17-year-old daughter

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered that a 38-year-old man, Sola Lawson, who allegedly defiled his 17-year-old daughter be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

court (WuzupNigeria)

Police arraigned Lawson of Orimolade Area of Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos State, on a two-count charge of sexual assault and defilement.

The magistrate, Mrs O.A Layinka, who did not take Lawson’s plea, directed the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case till July 7 for the advice.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Lawson committed the offence between 2019 and 2021 at his residence.

He said the matter was reported at the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Agency, Alausa, which was told that Lawson unlawfully and sexually touched the breasts of his daughter without her consent.

“He also unlawfully had sexual intercourse with her twice and her mother, who is aware refused to take any legal action,’’ Ihiehie told the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that defilement attracts life imprisonment in the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015, while sexual assault attracts three years imprisonment.

