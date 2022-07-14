IGP Usman Baba, others to appear in court over hotelier’s death

The court asked them to appear before it over an alleged compromise in investigation.

It was gathered that Justice Taiwo Oladokun of the court gave the order following an affidavit of urgency filed by the family of the late Alaba Bakare, owner of Bama Hotel and Suite.

Bakare was allegedly murdered on In January 2022, by his wife, Motunrayo.

In a suit No - ID/5818GCM/2022, Olufemi, father and Taiwo, mother of the deceased through their counsel, Olusegun Raji, prayed the court to summon the IGP and others.

The respondents in the suit include the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Lagos State DPP, IGP, AIG Zone 2 Police Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos and the commissioner of police, Lagos State.

Others are the Deputy Commissioner of Police State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos and the Divisional Police Officer, Elere Police Station.

Raji prayed the court to compel the third to seven defendants by way of mandamus to carry out proper autopsy on the corpse of the deceased in the presence of both the deceased’s family, hired pathologist and the pathologist to be hired by the deceased’s wife, within a reasonable period of time from the day the application was effected.

“We pray this court to mandate the first and second defendant to produce a qualified pathologist to witness the autopsy to be carried out on the lifeless body of the deceased.

“We also urge the court to direct the defendants to re-investigate and prosecute the deceased’s wife and her cousin, one Taye, alias Tycoon together with other alleged persons with the available circumstantial evidence with or without the autopsy report,” he said.