IGP suspends trigger-happy cop for k*lling pregnant Lagos lawyer

The IGP maintained that Vandi should immediately be suspended for killing Omobolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based lawyer, who was shot dead by the trigger-happy cop on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25, 2022).

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, it was noted therein that the suspension of the officer is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“The IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter,” the statement read partly.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, revealed during a visit to her family by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, that her late daughter, who was pregnant when got shot, was expecting a set of twins.

‘I cannot see my ‘the Law’ again. She was pregnant with twins. She died with her glory. She left a five-year-old daughter behind. And they took her away,” the victim’s mother said, as she broke down in tears.