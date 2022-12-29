ADVERTISEMENT
IGP suspends trigger-happy cop for k*lling pregnant Lagos lawyer

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspension, according to the police chief, is in line with the Force’s internal disciplinary processes.

Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has the immediate suspension of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi, the officer attached to the Ajah Divisional Headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command.

The IGP maintained that Vandi should immediately be suspended for killing Omobolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based lawyer, who was shot dead by the trigger-happy cop on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25, 2022).

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, it was noted therein that the suspension of the officer is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter,” the statement read partly.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, revealed during a visit to her family by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, that her late daughter, who was pregnant when got shot, was expecting a set of twins.

‘I cannot see my ‘the Law’ again. She was pregnant with twins. She died with her glory. She left a five-year-old daughter behind. And they took her away,” the victim’s mother said, as she broke down in tears.

Lamenting how she struggled to raise the late lawyer, the bereaved woman revealed that she hawked oranges to ensure that the deceased became educated, tearfully saying all her efforts had now been wasted by the trigger-happy cop.

Damilare Famuyiwa
