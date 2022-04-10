IGP orders probe of Lagos policeman caught smoking weed on duty

The image showing the officer in full police regalia and holding a lit blunt had gone round on social media.

The incident, which happened in the Ijora area of the state, was captured on camera by a concerned citizen who posted the image online.

The post which went viral appeared on several other pages including Instablog on Instagram.

A message attached to the post read, “Nigerian police officer at Ijora Lagos smoking weed on duty.”

Reacting to the development, the acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, condemned the incident.

He gave assurances that the IGP would ensure that necessary disciplinary action is taken against the policeman for his disgraceful act.

He added that the Lagos State Police Command had been instructed to fish out the erring officer for appropriate action.

He said, “The police have commenced necessary action on this ugly scene. We have contacted the Lagos command to fish him out, name and shame him, and necessary disciplinary measures will be taken from the office of the IGP with immediate effect.