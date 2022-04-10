RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

IGP orders probe of Lagos policeman caught smoking weed on duty

The yet-to-be identified officer was caught 'red handed' smoking in public.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, has ordered a comprehensive investigation aimed at unveiling the identity of a Lagos police officer caught smoking weed in public.

The image showing the officer in full police regalia and holding a lit blunt had gone round on social media.

The incident, which happened in the Ijora area of the state, was captured on camera by a concerned citizen who posted the image online.

The post which went viral appeared on several other pages including Instablog on Instagram.

A message attached to the post read, “Nigerian police officer at Ijora Lagos smoking weed on duty.”

Reacting to the development, the acting Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, condemned the incident.

He gave assurances that the IGP would ensure that necessary disciplinary action is taken against the policeman for his disgraceful act.

He added that the Lagos State Police Command had been instructed to fish out the erring officer for appropriate action.

He said, “The police have commenced necessary action on this ugly scene. We have contacted the Lagos command to fish him out, name and shame him, and necessary disciplinary measures will be taken from the office of the IGP with immediate effect.

“This is condemned in its totality. It’s quite unfortunate that we can see an officer of the police, in uniform, degenerate to this level. We just kick against this to serve as a deterrent to others.”

