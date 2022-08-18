RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

IGP commends police officer for rejecting $200,000 bribe

Ima Elijah

Two other officers serving in Imo and Katsina were also commended by the IGP

Daniel Amah
Daniel Amah

IGP hails Amah: Amah, a Superintendent of Police, got a commendation from the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, for exhibiting “sound professionalism.”

The IGP in a letter of commendation to Amah noted that the professional attitude displayed by the DPO led to the arrest of the suspected armed robbery syndicate in Kano.

Force Public Relations Officer, who disclosed the IGP’s commendation in a statement on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, said the case has been transferred to Abuja for discreet investigation.

“The Divisional Police Officer in charge of Nasarawa Division in Kano State, SP Daniel Itse Amah, has been commended for his integrity and exhibition of sound professionalism leading to the arrest of an armed robbery syndicate despite being offered a bribe of 200,000 USD to look away, which he rejected,” the statement read.

Others commended: Two other officers serving in Imo and Katsina were also commended by the IGP for distinguishing themselves in service. They are Inspector Ekene Ndukwu and Police Constable Nura Mande.

What really happened to Ndukwu: Ndukwu was said to have laid ambush and killed two members of a bandit gang who stormed his house in the early hours of August 4.

According to the Force spokesman, the Inspector “surprised the bandits with heavy gunfire which repelled their attacks.”

Mande's story: Mande on the other hand found and returned an envelope containing 800 USD belonging to an intending pilgrim, an old woman, at the Hajj Camp in Katsina State.

What you should know: Baba also charged all officers and men of the Police Force to emulate the noble conduct of these exemplary policemen.

He equally asked them to continually exemplify good conduct, integrity, bravery and gallantry in the discharge of their policing responsibilities.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: NSCDC to train INEC officials, advice them not to use brooms, umbrellas during election

2023: NSCDC to train INEC officials, advice them not to use brooms, umbrellas during election

Commonwealth society to make peace in ASUU/FG deadlock

Commonwealth society to make peace in ASUU/FG deadlock

Wike vs Atiku: The devil has entered PDP – Bode George

Wike vs Atiku: The devil has entered PDP – Bode George

I won’t sack unqualified teachers - Gov Zulum assures NLC

I won’t sack unqualified teachers - Gov Zulum assures NLC

YABATECH: Nigeria’s first tertiary institution demands university status

YABATECH: Nigeria’s first tertiary institution demands university status

EFCC partners CYMS on vote buying, cyber crimes, corruption.

EFCC partners CYMS on vote buying, cyber crimes, corruption.

Russia is recruiting prisoners to fight in war

Russia is recruiting prisoners to fight in war

Power supply restored in South-East – EEDC

Power supply restored in South-East – EEDC

2019: Nigerian media recalls Tinubu calling Obasanjo ‘greatest election rigger’

2019: Nigerian media recalls Tinubu calling Obasanjo ‘greatest election rigger’

Trending

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

Police carry dead body

Ghanaian farmer ties wife's hands, beat her to death for refusing to give 'raw sex'

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry.

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry

Uniben graduate crushed to death

UNIBEN graduate who just concluded Canada plan crushed to d*ath