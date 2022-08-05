RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

IGP ban actors, skit makers from unauthorized usage of police uniforms

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The IGP gave this order as he lamented the wrongful usage of police uniforms by Nollywood stars and skit makers.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba.

Usman Baba, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has banned Nollywood actors and skit makers from the unauthorized usage of the Force’s uniforms.

In a statement addressed to members of the public, the IGP ordered the arrest and prosecution of anyone and groups of people who engage in unauthorized sale of police uniforms and accoutrements.

While ordering all Commands, Formations, the IG-P Monitoring Unit, Provost Marshals and X-Squad to diligently arrest and prosecute offenders, Baba lamented how filmmakers and skit makers portray the police in bad light to members of the public.

He, however, encouraged entertainers to approach the police for authorization to use police items for their productions.

The IGP’s words: “I strongly believe that such sanity in movies production, regulation of sales, possession and usage of police uniforms and accoutrements will definitely impact positively on resuscitating moral values.

“It will correct wrong perceptions and ideologies towards commissioning of crimes in our society.

“It is obvious that this step will surely curb proliferation of Police kits, uniforms and accoutrements and eventually reduce police impostors-induced crimes.

Revealing what the applications must entail, Baba explained that the request to use police uniforms and other items must be in tandem with the extant laws.

While noting that the usage of the uniforms would going forward portray good values of the Force to members of the public, Baba maintained that the request must provide officers with modern innovations to actively carry out policing duties and on-screen role models.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

If you want our vote, stop killing Northerners in South-East – Baba-Ahmed

FG restores over 24,000 hectares of degraded land- Minister

FG restores over 24,000 hectares of degraded land- Minister

Buhari mourns ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun

Buhari mourns ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun

INEC registers 335,854 potential voters in Niger

INEC registers 335,854 potential voters in Niger

BREAKING: Senators to remove Lawan if he blocks Buhari’s Impeachment

BREAKING: Senators to remove Lawan if he blocks Buhari’s Impeachment

APC: Tinubu’s opponents should have helped a Christian win – Oshiomhole

APC: Tinubu’s opponents should have helped a Christian win – Oshiomhole

Tinubu not working against Oyo APC governorship candidate - Deputy Chair

Tinubu not working against Oyo APC governorship candidate - Deputy Chair

Tinubu promised me appointment, says Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala

Tinubu promised me appointment, says Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala

PDP Crisis: Wike’s camp wants party’s leadership restructured

PDP Crisis: Wike’s camp wants party’s leadership restructured

Trending

Alika Ogorchukwu

Gory details of how Nigerian man was beaten to death in Italy

File photo

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

Joseph Fekala. [Daily Trust]

Yahoo boy buries lover in his bedroom after strangling her to death

Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for killing Iniubong Umoren. (Legit)

Iniubong Umoren: Court sentences Uduak Akpan to death by hanging