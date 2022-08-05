IGP ban actors, skit makers from unauthorized usage of police uniforms

In a statement addressed to members of the public, the IGP ordered the arrest and prosecution of anyone and groups of people who engage in unauthorized sale of police uniforms and accoutrements.

While ordering all Commands, Formations, the IG-P Monitoring Unit, Provost Marshals and X-Squad to diligently arrest and prosecute offenders, Baba lamented how filmmakers and skit makers portray the police in bad light to members of the public.

He, however, encouraged entertainers to approach the police for authorization to use police items for their productions.

The IGP’s words: “I strongly believe that such sanity in movies production, regulation of sales, possession and usage of police uniforms and accoutrements will definitely impact positively on resuscitating moral values.

“It will correct wrong perceptions and ideologies towards commissioning of crimes in our society.

“It is obvious that this step will surely curb proliferation of Police kits, uniforms and accoutrements and eventually reduce police impostors-induced crimes.”

Revealing what the applications must entail, Baba explained that the request to use police uniforms and other items must be in tandem with the extant laws.