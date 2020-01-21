A Nigerian lady has advised single men and women to continue snatching other people’s partners until they finally get the right person to marry.

According to the lady who prides herself as Kogi State’s First daughter, there is someone responsible for every heartbreak, so there is no need to pity victims of broken relationships.

“I have a message for the single ladies and the single guys out there, okay? And the message is that: you will die single if you are afraid of destroying other people’s relationships. Trust me, you will die single. Don’t pity anybody! Remember your first heartbreak, the second heartbreak, the third, the fourth and so on. The person who snatched your partner did that person pity you? No! the person did not pity you, so don’t pity anybody. Make sure you snatch and re-snatch until you settled,” said the lady identified on Instagram as @baby_joy07 said in a video posted online.

Watch the video below and share your view:

Well, her opinion has stirred reactions on social media with some users agreeing with her while others sharply disagree with her.