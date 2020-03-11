The Founder and Leader of the Alabaster International Ministries prophet Kofi Oduro has asserted that most contemporary single ladies are not finding partners because they present themselves as too classy.

According to prophet Oduro, many good men are equally single and searching for soulmates but are constantly turned down by the so-called classy ladies who look down on them because of their perceived low-class professions.

Rev Oduro made the controversial statement while preaching to his congregation.

A youTube video circulating online shows him unapologetically saying: “you claim to like bankers but now they are jobless and the Maison is always going to work almost everyday but you don’t like him”.

Watch the video below and share your thoughts: