“If you live abroad & need a wife, I’m available and fertile” – Lady advertises herself

According to the Nigerian lady, she simply wants any man once he lives in another country with a functioning economy.

She added that she is healthy and fertile with no generational disease to worry about, so any interested man should contact her for a relationship.

The fed-up lady identified on Twitter as @Buneta_x took to the platform to declare herself up for grabs, saying she doesn’t care too much about the location of the man once he lives outside Nigeria and the country’s economy is functioning well.

“If you live outside Nigeria (somewhere with a functioning economy) and you need a wife, I’m available. No generational disease and I’m fertile x,” @Buneta_x wrote.

Some Twitter users deemed her post as hilarious but some fellow ladies also took advantage of her bold move by offering themselves as ‘ready to mingle too’ in case she gets more applications than she can take.

Meanwhile, in other news, a police officer has admonished women to desist from taking money from their male counterparts as transport fare and deliberately refusing to show up because it frowns on the Ghana criminal code act 29 section 132.

The senior officer explained that if a lady asks a man to send her money for transport to come over to his place and doesn't show up, she needs to refund the money to him.

"Dear men, if a lady tells you to send her money for transport to come over and you send her the cash and she decides not to visit you and does not refund the money, you can refer to ACT 29 SECTION 132 of the criminal code and file a case of defrauding by pretense against her.

"She can be jailed for up to 5 years. Know your right my brother, and for some of the women be warned," he said.

What Act 29 Section 132 states

The Criminal Code Act 29 Section 132 states that: "A person is guilty of defrauding by false pretences if, by means of any false pretence, or by personation he obtains the consent of another person to part with or transfer the ownership of anything".