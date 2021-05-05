IE Abroad holds Nigeria Edusession fair (Virtual & Physical) with 27 foreign universities across the globe at Radisson Blu V.I and Radisson Blu Ikeja

The fair is an event organized with representatives from over 27 top universities from different countries in-person or online. Prospective students whether at a secondary level or tertiary level, parents and guardians are invited to attend as they would have the opportunity to consult with these reps of the various universities, explore their options and learn more about their next academic steps.

Some of the universities and educational institutions that will be attending include:

● Brunel University, London

● Cardiff Metropolitan University

● Griffith University, Queensland, Australia

● Leeds Beckett University

● Manchester Metropolitan University

● Newcastle University

● University of Dundee

● University of Glasgow

● University of Reading

● University of South Wales

….. And many more!!

At the fair, students can make applications on the spot as well as get extensive information on timelines, budgets, and career goals. They will also get a full breakdown of what is required in the student visa process and advice on how to secure any scholarships where applicable. The fair is an excellent opportunity to connect students to top education professionals, motivate and prepare them for their future.

To find out more about universities attending or to register for the FREE event, visit www.ieabroad.com/event

The registration page for the fair on the Mainland (May 7th)is listed below: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/edusessions-international-study-abroad-fair-day-mainland-tickets-148212665071

The registration page for the fair on the Island (May 8th) is listed below: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/edusessions-international-study-abroad-fair-island-tickets-147726755703

ABOUT IE ABROAD

IE Abroad International Study Advisors offers a free student placement service to fee-paying students for international universities in Australia, Canada, USA, UK, New Zealand, Netherlands, Cyprus, Mauritius, Ireland, Hungary, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates. IE Abroad has over 300 international education partners, many of whom are top international universities throughout the world. IE Abroad works as their representative in the African region and due to steady access to the admissions department, ensures a quicker more streamlined service for students. IE Abroad is a member of the hugely accredited ICEF.

IE Abroad’s services are free to students and consult on advice on timelines, budgets, career goals, level of study, explanations of the entire university application process, the student visa process, pre-departure assistance such as accommodation selection and booking, orientation, working while studying abroad and many more.

To find out more about IE Abroad and the services we offer to students and higher education institutions, visit our website: www.ieabroad.com You can also follow us on Facebook @ieabroad, LinkedIn IE Abroad, Instagram @ie_abroad_nigeria and on Twitter @IEAbroad