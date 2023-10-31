ADVERTISEMENT
ICPC set to prosecute suspended UNICAL Professor over sexual harassment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecution is following the conclusion of investigation into the professor’s alleged gross misconducts against some of his students.

The ICPC’s Spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, in a statement said the commission had filed a criminal charge against Ndifon, following the conclusion of investigation into the professor’s alleged gross misconducts against some of his students.

The commission said a four-count charge bordering on sexual harassment, official corruption and abuse of office contrary to Sections 8, 18 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, had been preferred against the senior lecturer.

In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/511/2023, one of the counts reads: “That you, Professor CYRIL OSIM NDIFON (m) between June-September, 2023 at Calabar, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court.

“And, while being a public officer charged with responsibility for the certification of students as fit in learning and character as a prerequisite for the award of Bachelor’s degree in law and admission into the Nigeria Law School.

“Used your office and position as the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar to gratify yourself.

“By soliciting for nude photographs and videos from one Ms. ABC (not real name), a year 2 diploma student of the University of Calabar, through WhatsApp chats on your telephone number 0803***.

“And, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

It said Ndifon would be arraigned in court on a date to be given by the court. It would be recalled that ICPC, in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), had, on October 4, arrested Ndifon in Calabar, Cross River, after shunning several invitations extended to him.

