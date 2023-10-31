ICPC charges suspended UNICAL professor with gross sexual misconduct

“That you, Professor CYRIL OSIM NDIFON (m) between June and September 2023 at Calabar, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, and while being a public officer charged with responsibility for the certification of students as fit in learning and character as a prerequisite for the award of bachelor’s degree in law and admission into the Nigeria Law School, used your office and position as the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar to gratify yourself by soliciting for nude photographs and videos from one Ms. ABC (not real name), a year 2 diploma student of the University of Calabar, through WhatsApp chats on your telephone number 0803***** and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under S. 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000,” the statement read.