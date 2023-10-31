ADVERTISEMENT
ICPC charges suspended UNICAL professor with gross sexual misconduct

Damilare Famuyiwa

After concluding investigation on the allegations preferred against the Don, ICPC is now charging him to court.

Ndifon will be arraigned in court on a date to be given by the court
Ndifon will be arraigned in court on a date to be given by the court [Daily Trust]

The ICPC made the charge following the conclusion of the investigation by the anti-graft commission into the dean’s alleged gross misconduct against some of his students.

In the charge sheet number: FHC/ABJ/CR/511/2023, the commission is arraigning the senior lecturer on a four-count charge bordering on sexual harassment, official corruption and abuse of office, contrary to Sections 8, 18 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

This development was disclosed in a statement by spokesperson for the commission, Azuka Ogugua.

That you, Professor CYRIL OSIM NDIFON (m) between June and September 2023 at Calabar, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, and while being a public officer charged with responsibility for the certification of students as fit in learning and character as a prerequisite for the award of bachelor’s degree in law and admission into the Nigeria Law School, used your office and position as the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar to gratify yourself by soliciting for nude photographs and videos from one Ms. ABC (not real name), a year 2 diploma student of the University of Calabar, through WhatsApp chats on your telephone number 0803***** and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under S. 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000,” the statement read.

Ndifon will be arraigned in court on a date to be given by the court.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

