ICPC arrests job seekers who submitted fake documents to become ICPC agents

The agency announced in a statement on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 that the applicants presented forged certificates and academic records during the on-going recruitment interview exercise.

"Some of the false documents presented included Declarations of Age, School certificates, and other documentation that showed evidence of tampering," the ICPC said.

The anti-graft agency had last year commenced the process to recruit less than 200 new officers, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost 400,000 people applied for the limited positions, and the ICPC conducted online tests which reduced the number of applicants to those invited for another round of evaluation this month.

The follow-up evaluation is being conducted through one-on-one interviews, certificate verification, health certification, character profiling, and other assessments.

ICPC said those that have been caught with false documents violated Section 25 (1) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.