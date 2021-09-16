RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

ICPC arrests job seekers who submitted fake documents to become ICPC agents

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Almost 400,000 people applied for the 180 positions the ICPC is recruiting for.

The ICPC is still investigating the suspects (image used for illustration) [TheCable]
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) this week arrested some job applicants trying to fraudulently secure jobs with the agency.

The agency announced in a statement on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 that the applicants presented forged certificates and academic records during the on-going recruitment interview exercise.

"Some of the false documents presented included Declarations of Age, School certificates, and other documentation that showed evidence of tampering," the ICPC said.

The anti-graft agency had last year commenced the process to recruit less than 200 new officers, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almost 400,000 people applied for the limited positions, and the ICPC conducted online tests which reduced the number of applicants to those invited for another round of evaluation this month.

The follow-up evaluation is being conducted through one-on-one interviews, certificate verification, health certification, character profiling, and other assessments.

ICPC said those that have been caught with false documents violated Section 25 (1) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

They have been detained and will face possible prosecution after the conclusion of investigations by the ICPC.

