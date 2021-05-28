ICPC arrests 2 promotion-seeking FRSC officers for forging university certificates

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

The two suspects were failing in their courses before they paid a forger to pass them.

Achigili Ogoli was arrested for presenting forged certificates to his employers [ICPC]
Two officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) have been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for alleged certificate forgery.

The ICPC in a statement on Friday, May 28, 2021 accused Edwin Onyuwe and Achigili Ogoli of presenting fake statements of result from University of Abuja to the management of FRSC for the purpose of upgrading to officer cadre.

Upon request for authentication, the university told the Corps that the degree certificates were forged, but the two suspects insisted the originals were approved by the institution.

An investigation by the ICPC showed that the two were indeed students of the Distance Learning programme of the university but could not graduate due to poor results which led to multiple carry-overs in the courses registered.

Onyuwe allegedly paid N230,000, and Ogoli paid N200,000 to a forgery syndicate to falsify the records that they presented to the FRSC.

This led to the arrest of Sunday Okpara and Abdulrahman Razak who have been accused of forging the documents.

Razak reportedly confessed to the ICPC that he used an original certificate from the university obtained from a friend to perfect the forgery.

Three other members of the syndicate, identified as Matthias Ibitiye, Usman Danjuma, and Uchenna Ifeonu, remain at large

