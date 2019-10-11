Orijin immersed guests in a truly sensational Independence Day celebration of fashion, music and dance fueled by the bitter sweet taste of Orijin, Orijin Bitters, Orijin Zero and the all new Orijin Herbal Gin.

Ibadan reconnect to its roots with Orijinal Night on Independence Day

YorubaBadtBoi, QDot, opened the show with a performance the crowd couldn’t get enough of. QDot’s performance was only the beginning of a night that took live performances to a mind blowing level as Adigun Alapomeji, charged the open air venue with his powerful performance of crowd favourites like Gbamu Gbamu, Promise and Street Credibility.

King of Fuji, Saheed Osupa, closed the evening with his energy-packed fuji classics, delivering layers of crowd-pleasing hits and keeping the audience on their feet in prolonged ovation.

With the critical acclaim of Orijinal Nights, Orijin continues to blend the best of old and new, the best of culture, tradition and the contemporary, to create something truly fresh, Orijinal and connected to our roots.

Join the conversation with #OrijinalNightIbadan.

