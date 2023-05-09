Ibadan mob eliminates 2 motorcycle thieves who cut owner's neck with cutlass
The owner of the motorcycle survived the attack and needed medical treatment.
An eyewitness, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on condition of anonymity, said that the suspects were apprehended after snatching a motorcycle from the owner.
The witness said that the suspects, who ran under the bridge after attacking the owner of the motorcycle with a cutlass, were given a hot chase by the mob, which later apprehended them.
"We heard the voice of someone shouting for help and when we rushed out to see what was happening, we saw him bleeding from his neck.
"We could hear him shouting he was under attack and that we should please help him," the witness said.
Another witness said the owner of the motorcycle told them that the suspects forcefully took his motorcycle and stabbed his neck with a cutlass while attempting to collect his handset.
He said that the owner of the motorcycle was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the suspects were apprehended by the mob and set ablaze.
Speaking with NAN on the telephone, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident.
Osifeso said that the investigation was ongoing and that update on the matter would be provided in due course.
