Ibadan men flog 22-year-old man to death with 'koboko'

News Agency Of Nigeria

Both men are charged with conspiracy and murder.

The defendants, whose addresses were not provided, are charged with conspiracy and murder. The Magistrate, Oluwabusayo Osho, did not take their pleas for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions for advice. Osho adjourned the case until July 18 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that the defendants were murdered on May 10 at 8:00 am at Ilupeju, Ibadan. Adegbite alleged that the duo unlawfully caused the death of Tosin Adenuga by flogging him with "koboko" all over his body.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

