Ibadan man steals ₦150k barbed wire belonging to Immigration service

Adisa stole the wire worth ₦150,000 from the premises of the Nigeria Immigration Service. Adisa, whose address was not provided, had pleaded guilty to stealing during his arraignment.

The Court President, Moji Aworemi, however, gave Adisa an option of two weeks of community service with five hours of work daily. Aworemi held that the option of community service would be entertained only if Adisa would bring any of his relations to the court.