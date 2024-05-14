Ibadan man steals ₦150k barbed wire belonging to Immigration service
The option of community service would be entertained only if the man would bring any of his relations to the court.
Adisa stole the wire worth ₦150,000 from the premises of the Nigeria Immigration Service. Adisa, whose address was not provided, had pleaded guilty to stealing during his arraignment.
The Court President, Moji Aworemi, however, gave Adisa an option of two weeks of community service with five hours of work daily. Aworemi held that the option of community service would be entertained only if Adisa would bring any of his relations to the court.
The prosecutor, Philip Amusan, had told the court that Adisa committed the offence on May 2 on Ring Road, Ibadan. He said that Adisa stole the barbed wire belonging to the Nigeria Immigration Service in contravention of Section 509 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
