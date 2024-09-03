Ibadan man charged with defaming police officer on Facebook, WhatsApp

Abiola, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of defamation and breach of peace before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrate’s Court. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 12 at 6:00 pm in the Egbeda area of Ibadan.

Opaleye said that the defendant, through his Facebook and WhatsApp accounts, alleged that Insp Folasade Adeoye aided someone to commit fraud. He said that the defendant knew that the information was false.

Opaleye said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by spreading false information about Adeoye. The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravened Section 249 (d) and 375 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 249 (d) of the law provides for a one-year jail term for defamation of character, while Section 375 provides for a month in prison for breach of peace.

The Chief Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with two sureties in like sum. Ogunkanmi directed that one of the sureties must belong to a human rights association.