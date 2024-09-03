ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ibadan man charged with defaming police officer on Facebook, WhatsApp

News Agency Of Nigeria

The man is facing charge of defamation and breach of peace.

Ibadan man charged with defaming police officer on Facebook, WhatsApp
Ibadan man charged with defaming police officer on Facebook, WhatsApp

Recommended articles

Abiola, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of defamation and breach of peace before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrate’s Court. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 12 at 6:00 pm in the Egbeda area of Ibadan.

Opaleye said that the defendant, through his Facebook and WhatsApp accounts, alleged that Insp Folasade Adeoye aided someone to commit fraud. He said that the defendant knew that the information was false.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opaleye said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by spreading false information about Adeoye. The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravened Section 249 (d) and 375 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 249 (d) of the law provides for a one-year jail term for defamation of character, while Section 375 provides for a month in prison for breach of peace.

The Chief Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with two sureties in like sum. Ogunkanmi directed that one of the sureties must belong to a human rights association.

She ordered that the other surety must provide evidence of three years’ tax payment. She adjourned the case until November 19 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu urged to intervene in minister's controversial sack of Enugu medical boss

Tinubu urged to intervene in minister's controversial sack of Enugu medical boss

FCT traders, commuters lament fuel price hike will increase food costs

FCT traders, commuters lament fuel price hike will increase food costs

Marketers decry potential monopoly as Dangote clears NNPC sole buyer of fuel

Marketers decry potential monopoly as Dangote clears NNPC sole buyer of fuel

Dangote’s Refinery has liberated Nigeria from economic slavery - Otedola

Dangote’s Refinery has liberated Nigeria from economic slavery - Otedola

Nigerian graduate who failed WAEC 17 times urges Govt to review exam age policy

Nigerian graduate who failed WAEC 17 times urges Govt to review exam age policy

FG to cancel taxes on food items, rents, others

FG to cancel taxes on food items, rents, others

5 children arrested for suspected murder of 80-year-old man at UK park

5 children arrested for suspected murder of 80-year-old man at UK park

Group slams Wike's threats, says he can’t return Rivers, Nigeria to absolutism

Group slams Wike's threats, says he can’t return Rivers, Nigeria to absolutism

NNPCL hikes petrol price to ₦855/litre in Lagos

NNPCL hikes petrol price to ₦855/litre in Lagos

Pulse Sports

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2 men in court for stabbing man with broken bottle, granted ₦200k bail

2 men in court for stabbing man in the head with broken bottle, granted ₦200k bail

The deceased, Ryan Akagbusi [Punch]

Missing 8-year-old Nigerian boy found dead in US lake

The photographer, Nicholas [Funke Adeoye / X]

Photographer spends 10 months in prison for resigning, social media reacts

Old man accused of defiling 4-year-old girl released on bail due to sickness [Daily Nigerian]

Old man accused of defiling 4-year-old girl released on bail due to sickness