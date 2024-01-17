ADVERTISEMENT
Ibadan explosion survivor recounts how he lost his brother

Damilare Famuyiwa

The survivor said he was playing table tennis with his brother in a hotel around Bodija area of Oyo State when the explosion happened.

The explosion took some lives and left a lot of people injured [People Opinion]
It would be recalled that an explosion rocked the Oyo state capital yesterday, leaving no less than 10 people dead, and several others injured.

In an interview revealing that Oladipupo was one of those that lost their lives in the explosion, Adeleke said they were at a hotel in the area playing tennis before his brother sought to go out to attend to something before the explosion caused a stir that sent a sharp object that gave him a deep cut in his stomach.

Adeleke said, “He came out to the front of the transformer where the incident happened. His intestines were out after the cut.”

Another survivor, Olaitan Okanlawon, who also spoke on the incident, said a loud band was heard around 7:00 pm.

I was inside with my husband and kids. And we started hearing strange sounds and vibrations, it was not clear until we began to see rubbles, outside the window.

“One of my kids has a cut on his head and is being attended to, we have moved out our stuff to the hotel,” she added.

Reacting to the incident, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde said preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed that explosive devices stored by illegal miners caused the explosion that rocked the area.

Makinde, who visited the scene of the explosion Tuesday night, said though further investigations were still ongoing, anyone found culpable would be brought to book.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had disclosed that over 20 houses were affected in the explosion that rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan.

While noting there was no information yet on casualty figures, NEMA corroborated Makinde’s claim, as it also affirmed that a suspected Improvised Explosive Device caused the explosion.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

