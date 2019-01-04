The suspects, Afeez Alade aka Esubiyi; Seyi Adesoji and Sodiq Olatunde, were paraded before journalists in Osogbo.

The state's Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye, disclosed that Alade was caught after several months of trailing him.

The police chief revealed that he was caught at the Jaleyemi area of Osogbo during a stop and search operation by the police on December 6, 2018.

While answering questions by newsmen, the suspect explained that he had stopped all criminal activities after getting married in 2016. He said he was caught by the police when he came back to return a gun belonging to the Eiye confraternity still in his possession.

Alade said, "I joined the Eiye Confraternity in 2009 while in school, where I studied accounting. I became notorious after I was shot and inflicted with machete cuts in different parts of my body by the rival cult members. I was supposed to forgive but I didn’t do that.

“My rank in the Eiye Confraternity is called 'Dove'. I am the number eight in my group. I didn’t kill many people. I only killed Bode. Bode belonged to Axe Confraternity. I shot him during a fight between my group and his group. He didn't die immediately; I was told he died later.

"I also shot one member of the Axe Confraternity. I shot him in the eye and the gunshot blinded him. After I did all that, I got married in 2016 and I left Osun State.

"I stayed in Lagos with my family and I was no longer involved in the activities of my group. But in December last year, members of my group started calling that I should return their gun. I was in Osogbo that evening to return the gun when I was caught."

He called on youths not to join any cult groups, adding that it is a deception.

Alade added that if spared, he will never engage in any criminal activities again.