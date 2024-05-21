ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

I wasn’t in my right mind - Businessman denies triple divorce pronouncements

News Agency Of Nigeria

The couple argued in the compound when the husband made the three divorce pronouncements.

I wasn’t in my right mind - Businessman denies triple divorce pronouncements
I wasn’t in my right mind - Businessman denies triple divorce pronouncements

Recommended articles

Musa denied the divorce, saying he was not in his right mind after two of the couple‘s neighbours testified that they heard him make the pronouncement.

One of the witnesses, Hauwa Umar, a housewife said that the couple was arguing in the compound when the husband made the three divorce pronouncements.

Earlier, the complainant had brought the matter to court for divorce confirmation. The Judge, Malam Iliyasu Umar adjourned the matter until May 26 for ruling.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Our current interest is Nigeria's survival not 2027 elections - Peter Obi

Our current interest is Nigeria's survival not 2027 elections - Peter Obi

Reps urge urgent upgrade of Jos University Teaching Hospital's facilities

Reps urge urgent upgrade of Jos University Teaching Hospital's facilities

Economic hardship: Culture ministry under scrutiny for ₦3.7bn research allocation

Economic hardship: Culture ministry under scrutiny for ₦3.7bn research allocation

Group lauds Arase, police commission, over personnel recruitment

Group lauds Arase, police commission, over personnel recruitment

Northerners reject Babachir Lawal over anti-Tinubu comment

Northerners reject Babachir Lawal over anti-Tinubu comment

Tinubu's legendary reforms have improved Nigeria's economy, power supply - Ngelale

Tinubu's legendary reforms have improved Nigeria's economy, power supply - Ngelale

100 sacked Dana Air employees block Lagos office over unpaid salaries, pensions

100 sacked Dana Air employees block Lagos office over unpaid salaries, pensions

Reps call for increased security in Kogi West to curb banditry, kidnapping

Reps call for increased security in Kogi West to curb banditry, kidnapping

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A man sweeping [Vanguard News]

Man to sweep court for 3 weeks for stealing woman's purse while buying bread

She lost a tooth during the assault [Punch]

55-year-old man dragged to court for attempting to strangle his wife

An illustrative image of a road crash {TheNation]

Travellers crushed to death as trailer rams into 18-seater bus at police checkpoint

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS says no proof yet [Vanguard]

Ogun inmate accused of pulling ₦700k scam from prison, NCoS vows to investigate