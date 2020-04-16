That’s what a gentleman identified on Twitter simply as O.A. did it has triggered a lot of reactions online.

He simply took pictures of his present self, compared with the 'hustler' he used to be and the difference is so amazing.

According to him, he looked miserable in the past when things were difficult but having transitioned and things have gotten better now, his presence always attracts attention.

READ ALSO: Man collapses due to lockdown hunger, regains strength after being given food (video)

Captioning the photos, the handsome young man said: “My Guy...I Was Not Ugly, I Was Just Broke! I Thank God For Provision!”

His post ignited such a craze on Twitter that some users joined the thread to share their transformation evidence.