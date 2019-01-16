41-year-old Akintola filed for the divorce on the grounds of adultery, maltreatment of their three children and threat to life.

He told the court that the respondent had not been according him respect.

"I warned my wife against selling alcoholic drinks but she refused. When she started selling the drinks, Anifat started dating different men.

"I reported my wife to her mother but she continued until I contracted 'thunderbolt' (a local charm among the Yoruba placed on a promiscuous woman and said to be fatal) from her," he said.

In his ruling, the court's president, Shakirudeen Adekola, dissolved the union and awarded the custody of the children to the petitioner.

"From the evidence adduced by both parties in court, it is very clear that this marriage had broken down irretrievably and both parties are better allowed to go their way.

"The respondent shall have unfettered access to the children of the marriage and they are allowed to spend holidays and vacation with her.

"The parties are hereby ordered to maintain absolute peace between themselves, their families and communities wherever and whenever they meet," he said.

Adekola added that "Isiaka shall pay to the respondent a sum of N50,000 for accommodation and a sum of N100,000 as separation allowance."

﻿Both parties were also allowed to appeal the court's judgment within 30 days from January 16.