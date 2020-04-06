A Pastor who was recently caught red-handed gathering human faeces into black polythene said he was going to use it for an experiment, and it is not clear if his experiment is in respect of the COVID-19 because currently, it is the most important thing that requires research and experiment urgently.

Upon further questioning and fear of being lynched, he changed his narration, claiming that he needed the human excreta for fertilizer.

According to him, he could have used his family’s faeces or those of his church members but they are no more coming to church due to the coronavirus outbreak, and he needed the “fertilizer” urgently.

The incident happened in Nigeria.

Watch him in the video below as he defends himself:

.