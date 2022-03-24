RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

I still love my wife, don't grant her divorce, man begs court

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A businessman, Monday Francis, on Thursday, begged a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, not to grant his wife, Mercy divorce, saying he still loves her and cannot let her go.

I still love my wife, don't grant her divorce, man begs court.
I still love my wife, don't grant her divorce, man begs court.

Francis made the plea while defending himself in a divorce petition filed against him by Mercy.

Recommended articles

“I still love my wife very much. I don’t want her to leave me. She wants to divorce me by force.

“She has ganged up with some people who are instigating her against me and telling her to divorce me. I beg this honorable court not to grant her request,” he said.

The petitioner, Mercy on the other hand, begged the court to grant her prayer on grounds that she cannot continue to live with him.

She also told the court that her husband beats her and she almost lost an eye due to the beatings.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, in his ruling urged the couple to explore an out of court settlement.

He adjourned the matter until May 3, for report of settlement or hearing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ganduje, Zulum, others bag LASU honorary award

Ganduje, Zulum, others bag LASU honorary award

2023: Kiddwaya's mum joins Benue governorship race

2023: Kiddwaya's mum joins Benue governorship race

Police confirm killing of Ebubeagu operative in Ebonyi

Police confirm killing of Ebubeagu operative in Ebonyi

Customs seizes 3,700 pieces of donkey skin in Kano

Customs seizes 3,700 pieces of donkey skin in Kano

Convention: We can't afford any distractions now, Buhari tells APC members

Convention: We can't afford any distractions now, Buhari tells APC members

100-year-old World War II survivor rescued from Kiev

100-year-old World War II survivor rescued from Kiev

FRSC returns cash recovered from accident scene to victims’ relatives

FRSC returns cash recovered from accident scene to victims’ relatives

PDP still behaving like Nollywood party- APC Chieftain

PDP still behaving like Nollywood party- APC Chieftain

Tinubu donates N1bn Leadership Centre to LASU

Tinubu donates N1bn Leadership Centre to LASU

Trending

Tamale: 37-year-old Nigerian fined for attempting to get Ghana Card

Ghana Card

My father wants to sleep with me before any man marries me – Ghanaian lady cries

Sad black woman(Madailygist)

Sex workers in Accra increase charges over economic hardship

File photo: Sex workers

Police arrest 'spirit' attempting to dupe victim of N2.2m in Borno

Police arrest 'spirit' attempting to dupe victim of N2.2m in Borno. [247ureports]