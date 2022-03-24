I still love my wife, don't grant her divorce, man begs court.

“I still love my wife very much. I don’t want her to leave me. She wants to divorce me by force.

“She has ganged up with some people who are instigating her against me and telling her to divorce me. I beg this honorable court not to grant her request,” he said.

The petitioner, Mercy on the other hand, begged the court to grant her prayer on grounds that she cannot continue to live with him.

She also told the court that her husband beats her and she almost lost an eye due to the beatings.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, in his ruling urged the couple to explore an out of court settlement.