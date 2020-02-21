Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has reacted to his suspension saying he remains the one and only Oluwo of Iwoland.

The monarch said this in a post on his Instagram page on Friday, February 21, 2020, shortly after the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and traditional rulers under the auspice of the Osun council, unanimously suspended him for assaulting his fellow monarch, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa.

But in a video posted on his Instagram, the monarch is seen dancing at a party to a song that says he is not perturbed by abuses. A couple of men, who appeared to be his chiefs were also at the party dancing with him to the rendition of a Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde.

Oluwo went on to caption the video saying he was not suspended as Oluwo of Iwo. He added that the council only recommended his suspension from the council meetings and activities for six months because of his flashy lifestyle.

He wrote, “Oba (Dr) Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi Telu is the one and only Oluwo of Iwoland. He was never suspended as Oluwo of Iwoland.

Osun State Traditional Council has only recommended his suspension from the council meetings and activities for six months on the guise that his conduct (been too flashy,stylish, human rights defender and swagging) and that is even subject to Governors approval. This clarification is important for public notice!”

Oba-Sikirulahi-Akinropo says he didnt fight back when Oluwo hit him because he respect his office and the traditions he represents. (Punch)

Oluwo was said to have attacked Akinropo during a peace meeting convened by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 11 to resolve a land dispute between the monarchs.