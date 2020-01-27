A lady identified only as Lara has disclosed that she has been having sexual relationship with reverend fathers and has gotten so obsessed with them that she wishes she could afford to live without them.

According to her, the only challenge she has with dating the priests is the fact that they are often transferred to different places and then her relationship with them has to end.

She added that she has so far dated about three priests and they are so good in bed that she can hardly get any ordinary man who can measure up to their performance in bed among others things.

“Ever since I’ve known men, the ones who have made me happy are Reverend Fathers. I only had one boyfriend before I met the first Reverend Father that I had affair with. He was so caring and good in bed but because they get transferred, it cuts the affairs short.

“I’ve had affair with 3 different Priests and so far, they are very good in everything. I don’t have intention of dating ordinary guy because they break heart easily and I couldn’t find any guy that would keep me happy and not stress my life. I really want to stop dating Priests but I’m obsessed with them. What do I do?” Lara wrote.