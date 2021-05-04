I realise N45, 000 monthly, local nail cutter says

The nail cutter said that he relocated from Sokoto State to Benin to start the job.

He said that though it was not easy for him to move around the city looking for customers, he was satisfied that he was not idle.

Kabiru told NAN that he was into maize farming but had no money to invest in it.

He said that he charged N100 for both pedicure and manicure and N50 for either of them.

According to him, starting nail cutting requires only about N1,000 to buy a pair of small scissors, nail cutter, foam, water and detergent.

When asked if he would love to go back to farming if supported, Kabiru said he would.

He said that one would need money to succeed in farming.