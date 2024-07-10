I planned to sell them for ₦600k - Man caught with human skull, bones confesses

This is contained in a statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Adeh said the suspect was arrested by operatives from Iddo Police Divisional Headquarters at Gosa Kipikipi village in the Lugbe area on July 9 at about 9:00 p.m.

She said the suspect told the police operatives, during interrogation, that he picked the human parts from the bush while hunting in Kuje.

Adeh said the suspect had confessed that his intention was to sell the body parts for ₦600,000.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of FCT, Beneath Igweh, had ordered a thorough investigation into the case to ascertain the bearer of the body parts.

She said the investigation would identify the intended buyer, whether the suspect killed anyone to be in possession of the body parts and how long the suspect had been in the alleged business.