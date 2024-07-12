ADVERTISEMENT
I no longer love my husband - Wife begs court to dissolve 16-year marriage

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge gave custody of the children to Abdullahi and ordered Ali to send ₦30,000 monthly through the court for the upkeep of the two children.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Lawal Suleiman granted the prayer of Abdullahi for divorce. The judge gave custody of the children to Abdullahi and ordered Ali to send ₦30,000 monthly through the court for the upkeep of the two children. The judge also ordered Ali to pay the children’s school fees.

Earlier, before the divorce was granted, the petitioner told the court that she got married to Saidu in 2008.

"Our marriage lacks peace and love. I no longer love Saidu and can no longer live with him as his wife.

"I am ready to refund the ₦40,000 dowry he paid for my hand in marriage”, she said.

She prayed for custody of the two children.

