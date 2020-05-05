Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya has revealed that she is in dire need of a serious man that she wouldn’t mind getting married to a married man, even if it means being the second or third wife.

“It doesn’t matter if he is Igbo, Yoruba or Hausa; as long as I am happy with him, it’s okay. I can even be a second or third wife, it doesn’t really matter as long as there is true love and happiness,” Christabel Egbenya is quoted as saying in a recent chat with Sun News.

According to her, as long as her happiness is guaranteed in the desperately needed marriage, all other matters are secondary to her.

Gistreel.com reported the Enugu State-based beauty as saying that she’s presently not in any serious relationship and therefore she is ready to welcome a man into her life.

“When it comes to a serious relationship, for now, I don’t have a man. But that doesn’t mean I don’t have a boyfriend. I need an understanding man. I need a man who will love me for who I am and will support my business and all,” she revealed, adding: “It’s better if he is rich, handsome and dark. Who doesn’t like better thing? That is every woman’s prayer. However, I can marry from any tribe.”