“I miss living life with you; celebrate with angels” - T.B Joshua’s wife marks his birthday

Pastor Evelyn Temitope Joshua took to Twitter to celebrate her late husband who's yet-to-be buried and expressed sadness that his birthday had to be marked posthumously.

“Today, celebrate with angels & not mortals! Let us rejoice & be glad in it! I love you so much, Happy Birthday to my late husband. I miss living life with you!” the bereaved wife wrote to caption a lovely photo of her and the late husband.

She added: “Lesser than a week to your birthday, you were gloriously called Home by Angels!”

The unexpected death of the founder and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nation was announced by the church officially.

“On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet T. B. Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.

“God has taken His servant Prophet T. B. Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for, and died for,” the church said.

The cause of the death of the globally renowned televangelist remains unknown but reports subsequently suggested that the 57-year-old man of God had been flown to Turkey to undergo treatment after he suffered a stroke two months ago.

According to The Cable, a Nigerian online news portal, T. B. Joshua, was airlifted with an air ambulance from Nigeria to Turkey for the said treatment due to the seriousness of his condition.

However, he returned to Nigeria after the treatment and continued the work of God until his passing.

Narrating how it all happened, Pastor Evelyn Temitope Joshua told journalists that her late husband was well and was leading service as usual, but had to end it abruptly because he was feeling unwell.

“Afterward, he came up to shower and I left him to have some time to prepare for service as worship had started.

“A few minutes later, he stepped out for ministration. While ministering, he spoke about a time to come and a time to leave. His statements were spiritual and suddenly, he left the stage and went to his inner chambers.

“I waited a few minutes and thereafter decided to check on him. I met him sitting on the chair like someone reflecting but unconscious. I quickly beckoned on his disciples who came and tried to revive him to no avail.