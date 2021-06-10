"I know when I’ll die & it won’t be long; that’s why I cry during worship" – Prophet Nigel Gaisie

“I know when I will die that is why I cry during worship; God gives us to you [congregation] as a gift but you kill us before our time,” the man of God lamented during a church service.

The prophet’s revelation was in reaction to the death of Nigerian televangelist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, T.B Joshua.

He urged bemoaned how pastors in Africa are not appreciated by Africans and they end up dying bitterly, while their counterparts in other parts of the world enjoy life and live long.

Nigel Gaisie alleged that T.B Joshua’s death was a result of him being called a fake Prophet by Africans including his compatriots.

“That is why I cry in the church. I know why I’m crying because I know when God will take me away and it will not be long. I will go; I’m telling you.

“No, I know what God has told me. That is why, when I am prophesying, I’m under worship; I cry because God has told me. He said he will take me away very soon because of how you, people, are handling us,” he said, urging his church members to cherish pastors because they are a gift from God.