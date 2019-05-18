Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team have arrested a robbery gang that specialises in robbing women of expensive vehicles in Abuja, Punch reports.

The three members of the gang were identified as Ego Ike, Obinna Igwe and Adamu Nuhu.

It was reported that the suspects after stealing a vehicle usually take it to Niger Republic where they sell it.

According to Punch, police went after the gang after they stole 2016 Toyota Corolla from an official of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, who was on her way home from work.

The suspects thereafter drove the car to Katsina state and then to Niger Republic to sell it.

However, Nigerien policemen reportedly seized the vehicle and arrested Yellow, a member of the gang while three others escaped, but were recently tracked down in their hideout in Abuja by the police.

Explaining why he joined the gang, one of the suspects, Ike said he joined the gang after he lost all the money he wanted to start a business with in 2016.

“I was a spare parts dealer at the Ladipo Market, Lagos, but I moved to Abuja in search of greener pastures. When I couldn’t achieve much, I pressured my father to sell his only land in the village and he used the money to send me to Istanbul, Turkey.

“I worked in Istanbul for three years and saved close to N6m which I used to start a clothing business in Nigeria. In 2016, one of my friends introduced me to online sports betting, and I lost all my money. I met one Linus in Abuja and we became friends. He introduced me to a robbery gang. We stole a Toyota RAV4 from a woman who was driving to her house on Shafar Road, Abuja and we took the car to Kaduna. We sold it to one Mallam Nuhu for N200,000.”

Ike also confessed that his gang carjacked a Toyota Matrix from a woman and sold it in Kaduna for N270,000. Ike also admitted he participated in the operation in which FIRS official’s car was stolen, Punch reports.

“We took the car that night to Niger Republic, but at the Katsina border, Linus and I came down from the car while Yellow and a man took the car into Niger Republic. Unfortunately, Nigerien police arrested them. We target women because we don’t use guns and women won’t resist us. We go for Toyota vehicles because we easily find buyers for them.”

Nuhu while giving his account said he took to robbery at the age of 17.

“The first car I stole with the master key was a Toyota Carina. I stole it in Tuniga Maji, along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway. I took the car to Kaduna and one Garuba bought it from me for N120,000. MD then introduced me to Yellow and asked me to get a vehicle from him. The vehicle had a problem with the engine. We contacted Garuba and he bought it for N180,000”.

“I stole three other Toyota Camry cars in Tuniga Maji area and sold them for N420,000 to one Alhaji in Sokoto State. MD also gave me four Toyota Corolla cars to deliver to one Abdul in Niger Republic”.

He said one of the gang member, Yellow introduced him to his own gang in September 2018, adding that they were preparing for another operation when the police arrested him.