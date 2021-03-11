The Nigerian woman whose identity has been concealed was violently raped in her home in Gadaka, Fika local government area of the country’s Yobe state.

Reports say the suspect identified as Mohammed Faruk allegedly beat the helpless elderly woman up, broke her two teeth before he finally had his way to subject her to the heartless act.

The poor victim reportedly told newsmen at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Damaturu, the state capital that her rapist had invaded her home in February 2021 and violently raped her.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Dungus Abdulkarim who confirmed the incident to newsmen said the suspect has confessed to the crime and has been arraigned before a magistrate court where he has been remanded in police custody.

In other news, Philip Caezar Kumah, a Deputy Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has found himself on the wrong side of the law for allegedly beating his girlfriend, resulting in her death.

The YEA deputy boss allegedly beat his girlfriend to death at Akatsi North in the Volta region. The Volta Regional Police PRO, Sergeant Prince Dogbatse said the victim, Elizabeth Yesutor had complained to her friends about the constant abuse by her lover, Caezar Kumah but failed to report the abuses to the police, although she was advised to do so.

The Police PRO in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM said "I had background information on the issue and so I asked the victim to report to the police but that didn’t happen. The gentleman is now in our custody and hopefully, we'll be going to court today, [March 11, 2021] then we'll see what happens."

"In one such case, she was hospitalized but after she gained her health back, she went to withdraw the case. There have been various instances where he had abused this lady."

Elizabeth Yesutor died at the Ho teaching Hospital on Monday, March 8, 2021.