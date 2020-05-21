Reports say the lady had gone to the hotel with her lover, and after some minutes, her husband arrived at the scene unexpectedly.

A viral video shows her attempting to calm her husband’s anger down but he kept on yelling at both of them, especially his wife’s lover who he slapped several times despite kneeling down to beg him.

Interestingly, when the angry man said “I have the right to kill you”, the trespasser acknowledged it saying “I understand” but his utterance rather infuriated the man more, making him inflict more slaps on him.

Watch the dramatic video below: