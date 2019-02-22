The defendant, James Inuoha, was arraigned before a Lagos State High Court in Igbosere on charges bordering on defilement.

According to the prosecutor, Jide Martins, the defendant willfully had unlawful sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent.

Martins told the court that the incident happened on January 4, 2016, around 11.30am at No. 25 Samuel Amoore Street, Idowu Estate, Oke-Ira Nla, Ajah, Lagos.

He said the offences contravened sections 134 (2), 135 (1), 137 and 258 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2011.

During the hearing on Thursday, the defendant, led by his counsel, told the court that on the fateful day the alleged incident occurred he went to inspect his property and also meet the victim's uncle, Kenneth, who he said owed him two years rent.

Onuoha said Kenneth's lack of response to his calls prompted him to visit his home.

He said, "I knocked on the door to Kenneth’s apartment, a young girl came out and said Kenneth was not around. I asked the girl her age, she said she was 16 years old and she granted me access to the apartment so that I could carry out an inspection.

"In the past, Kenneth used to hide from me, so I thought he was hiding. I got into the apartment for inspection; I did not touch her (the girl). It was during the Christmas period and that was why I gave her N1,000 as a gift."

He added that he never knew the victim came to stay with her uncle on the day of the incident.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, adjourned the case till March 28 for continuation of hearing.