The Nigerian lady identified only as Surayya appears to have waited, done everything including dressing beautifully like the way she looks in the picture below but no man is approaching her to profess love.

Suraya asks: “I don’t know why guys are scared to talk to me; am I not beautiful?”

She thought it prudent to do some soul searching to find out what exactly is the problem with her.

Surayya took to Twitter to share her problem with friends after staying single for years.

The pretty lady lamented how guys have been virtually running away from her, and she doesn’t know why they are scared to approach her.

READ ALSO: Police seek public help to identify goats that “hijacked and destroyed” their car

Suraya asks: “I don’t know why guys are scared to talk to me; am I not beautiful?”

Expressing her heart desire to get married as soon as possible, she asked her fans if she is not beautiful enough to the attention of potential suitors.

Surayya wrote: “Am not getting any younger. I think, I need to get married, but I don’t know why guys are scared to talk to me. Am I not beautiful?”