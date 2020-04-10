Controversial Ghanaian marriage counsellor, reverend Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt has been captured in a video storming the Osu Cemetery to pray against the coronavirus pandemic.

He posted the video on his Youtube channel which shows him performing a ‘ritual’ he claimed was a direction from God to eradicate the novel virus.

Guess what! The man of God invaded the cemetery with a bottle of Holy wine, anointing oil and water to break the bondage and break lose anyone who may have their souls tied to the grave.

Lutterrodt invoked the supernatural powers against the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the whole world and its economy to their knees.

He could be heard speaking in tongues with a bottle of water, anointing oil and communion wine signifying life, anointing and the blood of Jesus.

READ ALSO: Nigerian police beat taxi driver to death for wearing facemask while passengers didn't (video)

“I declare liberty, I declare freedom in the name of Jesus,” he said as he took off his smock.

“I bring out my body unto You and declare that Lord, none is buried. I activate and ask the souls of the dead people to rise in this sun, that the arrow that flies by day, will not have any impact… COVID-19, it’s your end,” he prayed.

Well, George Lutterodt is known by some people as an attention seeker but with the seriousness of the situation at hand, he couldn’t have been joking.

Watch the video below: