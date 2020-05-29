She was mocked when she won the parliamentary election to represent the people of her constituency because she could not speak the English language fluently.

The thought of becoming no less than a lawmaker from such a humble background coupled with the mockery that she was subjected to made her emotional and she couldn’t hold back her tears when she stepped in the legislative house on the first day.

“I never imagined an illiterate like me will have such an opportunity so I cried when I entered Parliament,” she said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Wednesday

Despite being a form 4 lever, she beat the National Democratic Congress’ bigwig, Baba Jamal in the 2016 general election and retiring him from the legislature to the surprise of many people.

Having spent over three years in parliament, Ama Sey said she has now realised the work in Parliament goes beyond educational background as she was made to believe.

The now experienced lawmaker believes her election to represent the people of Akwatia was not serendipitous, saying they chose her because “they believe I represent their best interests in Accra.”

According to honourable Mercy Adu Gyamfi, she is focused on bringing development to her constituents because that was what motivated them to elect her.