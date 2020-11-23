Sola said that his wife, Tola, with whom he had three children, was wayward and promiscuous.

“I got information from people in our community that my wife was having extra-marital affairs but I ignored it since there was no evidence to support it.

“In March, I received a call from somebody at 12:30a.m. to come and see my wife with one of her lovers at their hiding spot.

”I rushed to the scene and caught her and her lover in a compromising position, touching each other,” he said.

According to the petitioner, since that day, his wife refused to return home.

“Whenever we had a misunderstanding, she would bring out either a knife or a bottle threatening to stab me.

“My brothers seized three knives from her at different times; those knives are still with them,’’ he told the court.

He said that Tola was troublesome and frequently fought with him and their neighbours.

Sola added that Tola was uncaring, allowing her children to go to school without food.

He told the court that he could no longer tolerate his wife’s infidelity.

Responding, 50-year-old Tola denied being wayward and promiscuous.

She submitted that Sola became hostile to her since he married another wife.

“I never had any extra marital affairs.

“My husband and I did not have any problem until five years ago when he married another woman.

“Since that time, he refused to eat my food and make love to me,” she said.

The respondent also said that she cared for the family while Sola did not.

“When I was sick and admitted in a hospital for days, my husband never came to check on me nor paid the bills,” she added.

She prayed the court not to dissolve the marriage, saying that she still loved her husband.

The Court President, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, urged both parties to be peaceful.

He adjourned the case until Dec. 17 for judgment.