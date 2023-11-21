'I beat my wife and children to correct them' - Man tells court

Soladoye said he beat his wife and children to correct them when they were wrong adding that he loves his family and wanted the best for them. Earlier, the complainant through her counsel B.A Tanko said she had wanted a divorce due to the incessant assault but later changed her mind and settle with her husband.

She prayed court to caution the defendant to stop physically abusing her and their children. The judge Malam Isiyaku Abdulrahman asked the defendant if he would promise to stop beating his wife and children and the defendant said he would stop beating the wife not children.

“If your wife does anything wrong to you, talk to her about it and show your displeasure; you are not supposed to beat your wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As for your children, beating is not the only way to correct a child; always show love and affection to your children, pray for them and advise them”, the judge advised.